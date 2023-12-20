Why Is Christmas Celebrated On December 25? All You Need To Know

Christmas is a time for festivity and merry-making.

Christmas, a widely celebrated holiday, has a rich history that spans centuries and incorporates a number of cultural and religious traditions. It is celebrated on December 25 as the day of Jesus's birth, but that was not the case always. In the early years of Christianity, different Christian communities celebrated Christmas on various dates, including January 6 and March 25 because the Bible is actually silent on the day or the time of year when Mary was said to have given birth to him in Bethlehem.

As per Encyclopaedia Britannica, the origins of the holiday and its December date lie in the ancient Greco-Roman world, as commemorations probably began sometime in the second century.

The church in Rome formally started celebrating Christmas on December 25 in the year 336, during the reign of emperor Constantine.

There are some other theories too about the date. One prevailing theory suggests that December 25 was chosen to coincide with the Roman festival of Saturnalia, which honored Saturn, the god of agriculture, thereby facilitating the transition of people from pagan festivities to the Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus.

During Saturnalia, people engaged in feasting, gift-giving, and merrymaking - a precursor to many aspects of modern Christmas festivities.

As Christianity spread, the celebration of Christmas evolved, incorporating elements from various cultures.

The symbolism of Christmas became deeply intertwined with religious narratives. The birth of Jesus in Bethlehem, as narrated in the Bible, inspired traditions such as nativity scenes, Christmas carols, and the exchange of gifts as a reflection of the magi presenting gifts to the infant Jesus.

Over time, Christmas celebrations expanded and absorbed customs from different regions and cultures. In medieval Europe, Christmas evolved into a festive season marked by elaborate feasts, theatrical performances, and community gatherings. The Yule log, a pagan symbol of the winter solstice, was integrated into Christmas traditions, signifying the warmth and light of the season.

The Industrial Revolution further transformed Christmas celebrations, introducing new customs and innovations. The popularisation of Christmas trees, a tradition originating in Germany, gained widespread acceptance during the 19th century.