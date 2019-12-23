This Girl Had The Best Reaction To "Worst Gift Ever". 20 Million Views For Video

"Banana!" she squeals in the video, throwing her hands up in joy.

Aria's joy at the "worst gift ever" has amused many.

A little girl's pure, unadulterated joy at receiving the "worst gift ever" has delighted millions across the world. Justice Mojica tried to prank his 2-year-old with what he thought would be the worst Christmas gift possible - a banana. Instead, Aria's delighted reaction to the gift left him and his wife surprised.

Justice Mojica, who goes by the username LGND on Twitter, shared a video of his daughter's reaction on the microblogging site on Friday. The adorable video shows 2-year-old Aria unwrapping her prank gift, grinning widely.

"Banana!" she squeals in the video, throwing her hands up in joy. "Open it," she says, handing it to her mother, obviously overjoyed with her Christmas gift.

"I tried giving my daughter the worst Xmas gift ever & I didn't expect this reaction," wrote Mr Mojica while sharing the video.

Since being shared online just three days ago, the video has been viewed 20.3 million times. It has also collected over 1.4 million 'likes' and a flood of amused and adoring comments.

Speaking about his daughter's reaction in the viral video, Mr Mojica told USA Today: "I didn't think she would get excited for this. We knew that she was really grateful, but we were really taken back.

"I could give her a cookie right now, and she'd go crazy. But she definitely loves bananas."

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.

