Christmas 2017: SMS, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images And Facebook Greetings Here are some Christmas greetings for all your friends and family

10 Shares EMAIL PRINT Send these greetings to your loved ones to wish them a Merry Christmas. New Delhi: 'Tis the season to be jolly - as the joyous festival of Christmas is upon us. Christmas, the festival of food, fun and family, is celebrated on December 25 every year. It marks the day of the birth of Jesus Christ and is celebrated by millions of people across the globe. The festival is even more special for children who look forward to decorating their Christmas trees and all the presents they would receive from Santa Claus. Excited families make sure decorations for their Christmas trees are in order. Some families also put up Christmas stockings, lights and tinsel around their homes. Come December, many children draw out the list of presents they would want Santa to bring them on Christmas. But the festive spirit of Christmas isn't just for children alone. The adults are in on the merrymaking too. Several people participate in Nativity plays and also get together with friends and family to sing festive Christmas carols. This is usually followed by a grand feast where loved ones break bread together. Christmas is also a time for people to spread cheer and joy, especially with those less fortunate. Christmas mornings are usually spent opening gifts, a tradition that follows wishing one another a Merry Christmas.



To make sure that you wish all your loved ones a Merry Christmas, here are some SMSes, wishes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook greetings that you can send to all those you love to wish them this Christmas.



Here are some Christmas greetings for all your friends and family:



Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday!

Have a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year!



'Tis the season to wish one another joy and love and peace. These are my wishes for you, Merry Christmas my dear friends, may you feel the love this special day.



May your world be filled with warmth and good cheer this Holy season, and throughout the year. Merry Christmas!



I hope Santa is good to you this year because you only deserve the best. Merry Christmas from our family to yours.



May your Christmas sparkle with moments of love, laughter and goodwill. Merry Christmas!



A silent night, a star above, a blessed gift of hope and love. A Merry Christmas to you and your whole family.



'Tis the season to keep in touch with those we value very much! Merry Christmas!



The bells are ringing everywhere, and Santa's on his way, there's peace blanketing the snow-covered land, on this special Christmas day!



