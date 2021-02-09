Chocolate Day 2021: Netizens Celebrate Chocolate Day With ROFL Posts, Zomato Joins The Fun

Chocolate Day 2021: Take a look at the memes flooding social media on February 9.

The world is today celebrating Chocolate Day - the third day of Valentine Week and possibly the one that is most looked forward to. After all, who can say no to a delicious piece of chocolate? Chocolates make for the perfect gift for that special someone in your life. They are also the best pick-me-up for days when you feel down and low. Chocolate Day of Valentine Week is the perfect opportunity to present a box or a bar of this sweet treat to your loved ones - whether it your significant other, your parents, siblings or just a valued friend.

But even as the world celebrates Chocolate Day 2021 today, some on Twitter are flooding the microblogging platform with hilarious jokes and memes.

Take a look at some of the funniest Chocolate Day posts that are sure to make you giggle:

Today Dairy Milk to any other chocolates: #ChocolateDaypic.twitter.com/K7e2iphOLh — 𝓐𝓵𝓮𝓮𝔃𝓪 𝓡𝓪𝓱𝓲 (@thealeezarahi) February 9, 2021

Chocolate shop owners today:- pic.twitter.com/ImuUxSfohS — the Kacchi Kairi Entertainment (@kacchikairi2020) February 9, 2021

Me creating imaginative scenario in my head about getting chocolates today#chocolatedaypic.twitter.com/aUIkZHd60N — सलोनी ❤️ (@sarcasticsaloni) February 9, 2021

When dad caught you buying chocolate at the medical store on #chocolatedaypic.twitter.com/SE6LeKwtpi — Vishnu mulashri???? (@Memes_lancer) February 9, 2021

Food delivery platform Zomato also joined the meme fest with a hilarious post of their own

some say they want dark chocolates today, some say they want white chocolates today, but deep down what we all want is India to bat out 90 overs and draw the match ???? — zomato (@zomato) February 9, 2021

Red Chillies Entertainment, meanwhile, posted a video from 'Main Hoon Na' for Chocolate Day

If you don't get any chocolates today, Mrs. Kakkar has got your back! ????#ChocolateDaypic.twitter.com/qVepi1Ghei — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) February 9, 2021

Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on February 9. It is celebrated after Rose Day and Propose Day. You can find out more about the days of Valentine Week here.

