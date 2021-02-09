Chocolate Day 2021: Netizens Celebrate Chocolate Day With ROFL Posts, Zomato Joins The Fun

Happy Chocolate Day 2021: Take a look at some of the funniest Chocolate Day posts that are sure to make you laugh.

Chocolate Day 2021: Take a look at the memes flooding social media on February 9.

The world is today celebrating Chocolate Day - the third day of Valentine Week and possibly the one that is most looked forward to. After all, who can say no to a delicious piece of chocolate? Chocolates make for the perfect gift for that special someone in your life. They are also the best pick-me-up for days when you feel down and low. Chocolate Day of Valentine Week is the perfect opportunity to present a box or a bar of this sweet treat to your loved ones - whether it your significant other, your parents, siblings or just a valued friend. 

But even as the world celebrates Chocolate Day 2021 today, some on Twitter are flooding the microblogging platform with hilarious jokes and memes. 

Take a look at some of the funniest Chocolate Day posts that are sure to make you giggle:

Food delivery platform Zomato also joined the meme fest with a hilarious post of their own

Red Chillies Entertainment, meanwhile, posted a video from 'Main Hoon Na' for Chocolate Day

Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on February 9. It is celebrated after Rose Day and Propose Day. You can find out more about the days of Valentine Week here.

How are you celebrating Chocolate Day? Here are some Chocolate Day messages, quotes and greetings you can share with near and dear ones today.

