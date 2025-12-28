Chinese Woman Shocked Seeing Male Therapist At Spa, Mocked By Manager For Being Ignorant

A woman in central China was shocked when a male therapist entered her room while she was there to get the spa, prompting her to refuse his services. The incident took place on December 12 at the Yushiman Hi-tech Anti-ageing Centre in Changsha, Hunan province, reported the South China Morning Post.

The customer, surnamed Huang, had undressed and was lying on her stomach, waiting for a shoulder and neck massage. She said a female manager came in first to place a towel over her. Soon after, another person entered, and Huang realised it was a man.

Huang explained that she couldn't accept a male therapist while she was naked. The female manager asked her why she couldn't have a male therapist. Huang said that it wasn't appropriate for a man to be in the room while she was naked.

Huang explained that the manager mocked her and called her "ignorant." The manager cited examples of hospitals and foot massage parlors where men also serve women. Huang even threatened to call the police.

Finally, the manager agreed to send a female therapist, but Huang said she no longer felt like having a massage. She also explained that the manager's comments made her uncomfortable, such as saying that the male therapist was young and attractive, while Huang was her mother's age.

Huang clarified that even though the male therapist didn't touch her, she considered it inappropriate because he entered the room without permission.

The manager said a male therapist was sent because Hung hadn't explicitly requested a female therapist. The manager later apologised and said it's common in many spas for male therapists to serve women and female therapists to serve men.