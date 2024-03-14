Chinese Woman Called 'Poor Ghost' For Not Buying Anything From Shop

The woman visited a jewellery shop in a local market in China.

A woman in China has complained to the police after a shop owner mocked her for asking prices of different items but not buying anything. The incident took place in Xianmen, a city in southeastern Chinese province Fujian, on February 25, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). The woman visited the pearl shop in a local market along with her partner and asked the price of an item of jewellery. However, instead of buying the precious item, she turned around to leave.

The shop owner got angry at the woman and called her a "poor ghost who can't afford it", according to the woman's complaint to the police.

She was shocked at the comment and confronted the shop owner.

"Did you just insult me? Do you think I am an idiot? Did you call me a 'poor ghost'?" The woman is heard telling the shop owner in a video posted on Chinese social media platforms, as per the SCMP report.

"If you can't afford it, aren't you a 'poor ghost'? Why did you even come in?" The shop owner hit back.

As the argument continued, the tourist called the police and the cops tried to diffuse the situation.

Other shopkeepers supported the woman and criticised the behaviour of the jewellery shop owner. He later acknowledged his mistake and apologised.

"I am sorry, I was actually troubled by family matters that day. I truly apologise," the man said.

The video of the incident amassed 75,000 likes and over 13,000 comments and also sparked a huge debate on Chinese social media platforms.

"Ah, you should have told him, 'you're in fact a poor ghost because you are trying to make money here'," one user commented.

"Please share the location of the shop, so we 'poor ghosts' can avoid it, and let the shop owner welcome only the wealthy," said another.