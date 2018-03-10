Tourists Caught On Camera Scaling 1000-Year-Old Chinese Sculpture To Take Photos

Xiangyan Temple in Zhechuan County is believed to be a 1000-year-old temple, reports South China Morning Post. In a video taken by a fellow tourist, the group was seen climbing up the relic and even sitting on the structure's head to pose for photos.
"Their action was not only unethical, but also dangerous," South China Morning Post quoted a witness identified as Yu.
It's not clear if the Buddha structure was damaged but people on social media asked the government to punish the four tourists and impose heavy fines in the future, Sina.com quotes Beijing Youth Daily.
Xiangyan Temple was built in year 767 during the reign of Tang Dynasty in China. The Buddha sculpture is at the entrance of the temple.
In a similar incident last year, a tourist in China was caught on camera destroying an ancient limestone formation (also known as stalagmite) just for fun. The video showed the unidentified man repeatedly kicking the stalagmite and even boasting about it to his friend. He was let off with a meager 500 Yuan fine for destroying the structure which was possibly took thousands of years to form.
Recently in America, one of the 10 terracotta warriors on loan from China was found to be missing a thumb. When museum authorities checked surveillance footage, they saw a man taking a selfie with the $4.5 million statue and then snapping off its thumb. The 24-year-old reportedly went home and hid the stolen thumb in a drawer in his bedroom. He was charged with theft and concealment of major artwork but an enraged China asked for 'severe punishment' and compensation for the damaged artifact.
