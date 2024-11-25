Chinese Pizza Hut Sells Pizza With A Deep-Fried Frog On Top, Internet Reacts

Pizza Hut in China has introduced an unusual menu item: a pizza topped with deep-fried bullfrog. David Henke, a global food trend expert, shared a photo of the unique offering on X (formerly Twitter), showing an advertisement for the limited-edition pizza. He wrote, "In proof that other countries/cultures prefer different types of proteins, Pizza Hut is offering a pizza topped with a frog for a limited time in China - and the frog is trending."

The pizza features a thick crust, a red sauce base, a bed of parsley, and a whole fried bullfrog as the centrepiece. To add to its striking appearance, the "eyes" of the frog are created using two halves of hard-boiled eggs topped with black olives.

The availability of this protein-packed pizza remains unclear, as the company has not provided specific details on its website. However, Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper reported that the pizza was launched in collaboration with Dungeons and Dragons and is named "Goblin Pizza," inspired by one of the game's characters.

A Reddit user also shared a real-life photo of the pizza, further fueling curiosity and reactions online. Several people called it "Pure blasphemy."

Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "This pizza is a felony," one person commented on the post, while another asked: "Why ruin a pizza like that?"

A third more sympathetic person added: "I would not be mad if the pizza underneath the frog was passable." Another joked: "You can ribbet this right into the garbage."

One intrigued foodie suggested: "Yo fried frog legs are so good, maybe shred the frog leg meat next time and add it to the pizza that would be pretty good."



