Chinese Man Fulfils Woman's Wish By Placing Her Dead Sons Photo On Sacred Tibet Stone

A young man in China has touched many hearts after completing a long electric-motorcycle journey and helping a mother fulfil her wish to honour her late son. The simple act, done during an 11-day trip, showed how kindness can deeply comfort someone in pain, reported South China Morning Post.

Dou Jiaqi, who recently turned 18, travelled from his hometown of Xinyi in Jiangsu Province to Lhasa by electric motorcycle. According to the Xuzhou Daily, he completed the 4,800-kilometer journey, arriving in Lhasa on November 24th.

His original destination was the Reincarnation Rock, located on the sacred Mount Kailash in Ali Prefecture, western Tibet. The rock sits at an altitude of 5,700 meters above sea level and has become known since last year for people who leave photos of their deceased loved ones there as a tribute. Some even leave photos of their pets.

During the journey, Dou met a mother who wanted a photo of her deceased son placed near the sacred rock. The mother sent a photo of her son to Dou, and he had it printed at a shop along the way.

On November 24, Dou presented the photograph in front of the Potala Palace in central Lhasa to honor his mother's wish. He explained that Mount Kailash was closed due to extreme cold, so he couldn't reach the Reincarnation Rock. He said he was saddened that he couldn't fulfill his mother's wish.

The mother said that Dou had already provided a great help. She said she had no regrets now that her son's photograph had reached the Potala Palace. The mother also requested Dou to return home safely.

The next day, the mother expressed her feelings again. She explained that she had been crying the previous day and had never been happy since her son, Xuanning, died six years earlier. She recalled that the last time she felt happy was when doctors told her that her stem cells matched her son's.

The mother thanked Dou profusely and said that he had shown her the greatest love in the world.