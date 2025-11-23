China's 33-Hour "Lying Flat" Contest Stuns Crowds As 23-Year-Old Wins By Staying Still

A unique and surprising event in China has grabbed attention after a 23-year-old man won a "lying-flat competition" by simply resting on a mattress for more than 33 hours. The competition, inspired by the popular slang term "lying flat," reflects a mindset among many young people who avoid stress and choose to do only the bare minimum in response to pressure and a difficult job market, reported South China Morning Post.

The event was held on November 15th at a shopping centre in Baotou, Inner Mongolia, as reported by the Xiaoxiang Morning Herald. The rules were fairly simple, participants had to lie on a mattress continuously. They were not allowed to get up, leave the mattress, or go to the restroom. However, they could turn over, read books, and use mobile phones. They could also order food and eat while lying on their stomachs.

Because getting up from the mattress would result in elimination, most participants wore diapers. Of the approximately 240 participants, 186 were eliminated on the first day. By the time 33 hours and 9 minutes had passed, only three remained in the competition.

To make the competition more challenging, organizers instructed the final three participants to raise their arms and legs simultaneously. The one who could hold it for the longest time would be declared the winner. In the end, the 23-year-old was the one who managed to hold the position the longest.

He explained that his girlfriend had sent him the competition and encouraged him to try it. He also said that he hadn't made any special preparations and felt like giving up several times, but thanks to her encouragement, he persevered until the end and ultimately won.

The first three place winners were awarded prizes of 3,000 yuan (Rs 37,642.), 2,000 yuan (Rs 25,154), and 1,000 yuan (Rs 12,577), respectively.