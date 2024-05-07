Chinese Man Wakes Up From 10-Year-Long Coma, Thanks To Wife's Unconditional Care

Years of tender and loving care helped him recover.

A woman's selfless service and dedication paid off after her husband woke up from a vegetative state after 10 years. According to South China Morning Post, Sun Hongxia, from China's Anhui province refused to give up on her husband who slipped into semi-consciousness after a heart attack in 2014. She always believed that her husband would emerge from his trauma.

According to Dawan News, years of tender and loving care helped him recover.

A video clip of the couple that emerged on social media in China shows Ms Hongxia sitting next to her husband, who is awake in bed. Tears trickle down his face as his wife tells him about the last few years.

“Although I am very tired, I feel that everything will make sense once the family is reunited,” Ms Hongxia told Dawan News

She recalled the shock and pain she went through when her husband suffered a sudden heart attack and went into a vegetative state. Ms Hongxia said that the thought of her two children inspired her to remain strong and not lose hope. She also added that she wanted to set a good example for them.

Ms Hongxia said that her thoughts were focused on her husband and time and energy were spent keeping him comfortable during his unconscious state.

The long-duration coma caused several physical problems and he needed a tracheostomy to help him breathe and a urinary catheter. Even though it took a lot of hard work and effort, her dedication never wavered.

The man's 84-year-old father expressed his gratitude for the sacrifices she made. ''She is my daughter-in-law, but she is better than a daughter. No one can compare with her," he said.

Social media users were touched by the story and were in awe of her. ''That is what true love is,'' one person wrote, while another commented, ''He married an angel.''

A third added, ''It's a great love.''

In a similar incident in 2019, Li Zhihua, from Xiangyang in Hubei Province, China woke up from a five-year coma, all thanks to his devoted wife's love and round-the-clock care. After he sustained serious brain injuries in a traffic accident in 2013, his wife nursed him devotedly more than 20 hours a day. She slept only two to three hours a day to clean, feed and talk to him.