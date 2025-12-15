Chinese Man Turns To Social Media In Search Of Life Partner

In an unusual move, a wealthy Chinese investor has drawn public attention after posting a marriage advertisement on social media. Calling himself a "lovesick" and highly patriotic person, the man said he is looking for a life partner who shares his values, emotions, and outlook on family and relationships, reported South China Morning Post.

The investor is believed to be in his 30s. He shared this marriage advertisement on his social media account "yiwanxin" on November 27th. "Yiwanxin" means "hundreds of millions of xin."

In the post, he stated that he wanted a life partner who could understand his thinking and emotional nature.

He stated that he was born in the 1990s and is an investor by profession. He also stated that he is among the top 10 individual shareholders in more than 10 listed companies, including companies like Dajin Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. and Grand Sunergy Tech Co., Ltd.

He later revealed his identity to the media as Liu Xin, a well-known figure in the investment field. He stated that his net worth exceeds 10 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately 1.4 billion USD.

Liu stated that his dream is to surpass his idol, American investor Warren Buffett. In his marriage advertisement, he cited Buffett's belief that choosing a life partner is the most important and decisive decision in a person's life.

According to Liu, he was completely absorbed in his work for a long time, especially after family troubles in 2018, which significantly limited his romantic experiences.

He described himself as a "love brain," a term common in China for people who become extremely emotional in love and sometimes behave beyond reason.

He also stated that this emotional nature is linked to his investment career, as he often prioritises the interests of his clients.

This investor described himself as extremely patriotic and nationalistic. He expressed his hope that her future partner would also be caring, emotionally minded, and willing to raise a family.

Liu stated that he graduated from a prestigious university in Germany and owns properties in Yantai, his hometown in Shandong Province, and Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province. Furthermore, he also revealed that he owns multiple Rolls-Royce cars.