Chinese Man Spends Crores On Hyaluronic Acid Injections To Sculpt Artificial Abs

A Chinese man claimed that he spent four million yuan (Rs 4,95,73,804) on acid injections just to give himself an artificial eight-pack abs. The man, who uses the name Andy Hao Tienan on social media, claims his artificially induced stomach muscles have made him "the first such case in China".

From Heilongjiang province in northeastern China, Hao has about 100,000 followers online. He is primarily known for sharing beauty and fashion content, reported South China Morning Post.

His profile claims that 20 per cent of his body contains hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring substance that helps lubricate joints and retain moisture.

He plans to inject a total of 10,000 doses and has already completed 40 per cent of his goal. A few months ago, Hao made headlines for spending four million yuan to inject 40 doses of acid into his shoulders, collarbones, chest and abdomen.

Hao had artificial abs created using injections. He explained that despite exercising, he couldn't achieve the muscular physique he desired, which led him to opt for cosmetic treatments.

Hao said he agrees with the idea that "muscles don't grow on timid people," but after receiving several injections, he no longer considers himself a timid person and challenges others to do the same.

He said that if his abs remain intact for three years, he will apply for the Guinness World Record for the longest-lasting artificial abs made from hyaluronic acid.

He also mentioned that he would demonstrate cracking walnuts on his abs in a live-stream to demonstrate the strength of his abs.

According to him, his abs have become more natural and attractive over time, and the lines between his abs are still clear and don't merge.

Li Jialun, an attending doctor in the Department of Plastic Surgery at Union Hospital of Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, Hubei Province, shared his opinion on Hao's decision. Li, who has over 1.7 million followers on social media, warned that such cosmetic procedures could be dangerous to Hao's health.