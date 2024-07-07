Chinese Employees Are 'Selling' Their Bosses And Colleagues Online. Here's Why

People online have reacted with a mix of amusement and concern

Needless to say, all jobs include some level of stress. However, a person can feel an added amount of stress if the workplace is toxic and the boss is unsupportive and insensitive. Such an unfair work environment can be a breeding ground for negativity, depression, and conflict. As a result, young professionals in China have adopted unique and amusing coping methods to deal with the stress of their jobs. A viral trend has emerged in the country where employees list their bosses, colleagues, and jobs for sale on second-hand e-commerce platforms.

On Xianyu, Alibaba's second-hand e-commerce platform, many are playfully selling their jobs and colleagues as a way to ease stress from work and wash off the ''work smell.'' In China, ''work smell'' refers to the feeling of mental and physical exhaustion after a long day of work.

According to the South China Morning Post, some of the listings on the website include many ''annoying bosses'', ''terrible jobs'', and ''hated colleagues'', that are up for sale in a price range of Rs 4 to Rs 9 lakh.

One user, who is selling her job for Rs 91,000, said it pays Rs 33,000 a month and promised that buyers can regain their investment within three months.

Another person wrote, ''Selling a colleague who is very good at being sarcastic for 3,999 yuan (Rs 45,925). I can teach you how to deal with this colleague and offer 10 tips to avoid being the scapegoat at work.''

A third professional listed his "terrible boss" for 500 yuan (Rs 5,742), claiming that their personalities clashed and that the boss frequently criticized him, causing significant mental stress.

Notably, all this is done as a joke, so sellers ensure the advertisements do not lead to a real cash transaction. If someone does buy the "product," the seller usually cancels the deal right after the transaction or outright refuses the purchase attempt.

An anonymous seller told SCMP: ''Someone did pay before, but I applied to offer them a refund, and I deleted the listing after. This is just my way of venting my emotions, not actually buying or selling anyone. I saw many people selling their jobs on Xianyu, and I thought it was interesting, so I wanted to try it too. Selling my job that has no weekends for just 9.9 yuan feels like a small act of revenge.''

People online have reacted with a mix of amusement and concern, worried that the trend may have gone too far.