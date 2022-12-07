Chinese Bank Criticised For Offering Free Tissues As Part Of Promotion

The promotional activity triggered an array of reactions (Picture credit: Unsplash)

A bank in China offered its customers free tissues if they could pull them from a giant roll within five seconds. The bank, in central China's Hubei province, is receiving backlash for its bizarre promotional offer, South China Morning Post reported. The bank wanted to boost its popularity in the region.

The promotional offer saw a huge number of senior citizens participating, especially old-aged women. A video of people grabbing at tissue paper and dragging it from the roll within five seconds time-limit has surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, with over 110 million views.

However, the promotional activity triggered an array of reactions on Weibo, while some dropped angry comments because of the unnecessary waste, others expressed that the offer is taking advantage of the thrifty senior citizens.

"It is humiliating to old people who are well known for their habit of taking away free things and profiting at the expense of others," South China Morning Post quoted a user who posted on the social media platform.

Another agitated user wrote, "Many public toilets' tissues disappear shortly after they are refilled because of old people." The third user questioned, "Isn't this a waste of paper? The tissues they get are so dirty and messy. Could it even be used?"

A user commented in the favour of the bank and dismissed the controversy surrounding the promotion, "The bank is happy. Those old aunties are happy. It's fine."

