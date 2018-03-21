China's 'Quarry Hotel' To Have 17 Floors Underground, 2 Under Water

CommentsShanghaiist, Atkins, a British design and engineering firm, won the rights to design the hotel. The construction of the hotel began in November 2013.
Aerial photos show "Deep Pit Hotel" in #Shanghai under construction. The hotel is located in the deep pit of a former quarry, 80 meters beneath ground level. With 370 guest rooms, the hotel has 2 stories above ground, 17 stories underground and 2 stories under water. pic.twitter.com/JRLvf8rDyH- People's Daily,China (@PDChina) March 21, 2018
While the pictures of the massive construction look awe-inspiring enough, the final look they are aiming for seems even more stunning.
According to Atkins, the look of the hotel will 'reflect the natural landscape of the quarry'. The hotel will have 383 rooms, a green roof, underwater rooms and a waterfall on top of the quarry all the way to the pool at the bottom.
The hotel will also feature a glass waterfall-like design in the centre of the building.
