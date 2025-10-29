China's 'Hotpot Bath' Lets You Soak In Chili Peppers. Here's Why Its Trending

Chinese bathhouses are giving traditional hot spring experiences a creative twist with "hotpot baths," inspired by traditional Chinese medicine (TCM). These unique wellness treatments allow visitors to soak in warm, soup-like pools infused with ingredients believed to offer health benefits, according to the South China Morning Post.

In October, a resort in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, introduced a visually striking version of this trend with a five-metre-wide circular hot spring divided into two contrasting sections, red and white, mirroring the popular yuan yang (Mandarin duck) hotpot, as per the news report.

The red side simulates a spicy broth, filled with chili peppers, eggplants, and cabbage. The white side mimics a milder soup using milk, red dates, and goji berries.

Watch the video here:

The setup not only draws on TCM principles but also offers a sensory experience that blends relaxation, tradition, and novelty making it a popular attraction for both tourists and locals.

In an interview, a staff member clarified that the red hue of the soup pool originates from rose petals, which are refreshed daily.

"The chilli peppers used are a milder variety, promoting metabolism and enhancing blood circulation, while the milk helps to moisturise the skin," they explained.

Official information indicates that an adult ticket to the scenic area costs around 160 yuan (US$23), which includes access to the hotpot bath, a sauna experience and a buffet meal. There are no time limits or age restrictions for the bath, though a soaking duration of 15 to 20 minutes is recommended.

Why 'Hotpot Baths' Are Boiling Over In Popularity

Hotpot baths are gaining popularity for their unique blend of traditional Chinese medicine and sensory relaxation. Inspired by centuries-old medicated bath therapies, these baths use herbal infusions and ingredients like chili peppers and milk, believed to offer health benefits. The visually striking yuan yang design adds novelty, while complimentary herbal teas and fruits enhance the experience. Despite mixed reactions, the cultural connection to hotpot and wellness draws many visitors seeking both relaxation and tradition.