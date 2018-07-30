Staff Eats Off Urinal To Show How Clean It Is. Video Is Hard To Digest

The company's deputy general manager ate the food she placed inside the urinal.

Employees of a Chinese firm took matters of cleanliness to a whole different level. Videos circulating online show staff members of the company eating food off a urinal in a bid to showcase just how clean their toilet is. Employees also sat down for a meal laid out on a dinning table in the toilet itself.

Footage shared online on Pear Video shows the company's deputy general manager putting the food inside the urinal and mixing it with her hands. "Look, I've tossed it around for about 20 times, now, let me be the first one to eat it," DailyMail quotes her as saying. She then proceeds to take a bite of the food and soon others standing around her follow suit.

The group is then seen eating food at a dining table placed inside the toilet. The practice is reportedly part of a training programme for employees.

According to Shanghaiist, the incident took place at a tea firm based out of Zhangzhou, China's Fujian Province. The firm claims this to be an annual event, held for the past 25 years, to showcase their standards of cleanliness.