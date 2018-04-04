She Was Trapped In Her Car In A Flooded River. Watch Dramatic Rescue The woman was not injured in the rescue operation

The incident happened in southwest China's Chongqing city on Sunday



In the video recorded on a cellphone, the woman was seen trapped inside her SUV in the middle of a flooded river, not far from the river bank. With floodwater flowing through violently, the danger of water levels rising was imminent. Fortunately, firefighters jumped into action to help the woman. With the help of a rope-pulley system, a firefighter reached the stranded woman and helped her out of the car. Rescuers waiting at the river bank then reeled her in through the fast-moving water.



Watch the daring rescue here:







The incident took place on April 1 in southwest China's Chongqing city. It's not clear how the woman's car ended up in the middle of the swollen river. According to CGTN, the woman was not injured in the rescue operation.



