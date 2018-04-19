This City's Way Of Curbing Jaywalking? Spray Pedestrians With Water "This is such a waste of water, electricity and public money," says one concerned resident.

Officials in Hubei city in China's southeastern Hubei province want to see if they can shame jaywalkers into following the law.



So, to keep pedestrians from crossing the road at red lights, they've installed mini mist cannons



According to a report by The Beijing News quoted by



The city government has reportedly spent 1.3 million yuan (or approximately Rs 1.3 crore) on developing the system and plans to install the devices at major intersections across the city.



The initiative has divided public opinion on social media in China.



"It will be great for washing your feet in summer," South China Morning Post reports one person as saying on the popular Chinese social media site Weibo.



"This is such a waste of water, electricity and public money," says another.



What do you think of this method? Smart and effective or simply a waste of resources? Let us know in the comments section below.



