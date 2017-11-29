Child Tumbles Out Of Rickshaw, Run Over By Truck. Miracle Escape On CCTV To everyone's surprise, the child got up on his feet after the truck went over him.

Share EMAIL PRINT The incident is believed to have happened in Changshu city in northeast China's Jiangsu province



The rickshaw was waiting at a busy signal with the truck close behind. When the signal turned green, the child who was in the backseat fell on the road. It's not clear how the child slipped and tumbled out.



What happened next was any parent's worst nightmare.



The child was run over by the truck.



After a few metres, the passengers on the rickshaw, presumably the child's family, were alerted about the mishap. Leaving the vehicle in the middle of the road and they ran towards the child.



To everyone's surprise, the child got up on his feet after the truck passed over him.



According to New China TV, the child sustained injuries on his arm. The incident is believed to have happened in Changshu city in northeast China's Jiangsu province.



Watch the footage here







