Chhattisgarh Man Prints MS Dhoni's Photo On His Wedding Card, Pic Goes Viral

Needless to say, former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni enjoys a massive fan base across the world. The much-loved cricketer, who continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, is still one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the league. Known for his calm persona, exceptional wicketkeeping, and leadership skills, MS Dhoni has wowed many and his fandom knows no bounds.

Now, a man from Chhattisgarh showed his love and admiration for MS Dhoni by printing the CSK skipper's photo and his iconic jersey number 7 on his wedding card. The die-hard fan got the cricketer's name printed on both sides of his wedding card, along with the word 'Thala'. He even sent a card to MS Dhoni to invite him to the big day,

A Twitter user shared the image of the card and wrote, ''CSK #yellowlove ever isn't over yet. A fanboy of @msdhoni from #chhattisgarh printed Dhoni's face, #Jersey no 7 on his wedding card, and invite to the #ChennaiSuperKings captain.''

Meanwhile, Dhoni successfully underwent left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, raising hopes of playing in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League next year. The cricketer, who led Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title, had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad after the final on Monday.

He consulted renowned sports orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers.

"Yes, Dhoni had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed to PTI.

"He will be discharged in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation started. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL," another source close to CSK management told PTI.

Speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony after his fifth IPL win, MS Dhoni announced that he will not retire from the Indian Premier League. The CSK skipper said that announcing his retirement will be the "easy thing" but he wants to train for the next nine months and try to play in the next season as a "gift" for his fans.