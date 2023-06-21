Chess Prodigy R Praggnanandhaa Shares 'Checkmate Moment' From English Exam

Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa

Chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, who is one of the country's youngest grandmasters, had an unfair advantage over other students while appearing for the Class 12 English language exam. He shared a photo of the paper, which had a question on the 44th Chess Olympiad, which was held in India last year. The 17-year-old was elated to see the question as he was one of the winners of the Olympiad.

The question asked students to describe how the 44th Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, Chennai, was conducted in a letter to a friend who is studying abroad. "Gave my 12th exams, English paper today... and was happy to see this question appear!" he tweeted along with a picture of the question paper.

Gave my 12th exams, English paper today.. and was happy to see this question appear!😁 pic.twitter.com/gdVxlvuCpQ — Praggnanandhaa (@rpragchess) June 20, 2023

"You had a Checkmate moment!" remarked a user.

"What a moment ! You made us proud. Lots of love and wishes," said another person.

A third user added, "So cool, that's partial autobiography, as well."

"That's unfair to other students," said a user.

"Who could have replied better than you," added a person.

Another person remarked, "How many extra sheet you asked for writing this."

"Flex level is 100/100" said another internet user.

The 17-year-old defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen thrice in just six months in 2022. Recently, he played his best match of the Meltwater Chess Champions Tour Finals, beating Polish GM Jan-Krzysztof Duda. He said that his ultimate goal is to become number one in the world in the sport.

"Yes, my ultimate dream and goal is to become world number one and world chess champion, and I think it can be achievable in the next three to four years," he told PTI in an interview.