Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Tries Hand At Making Dosa, Coach Shares Post

Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa, celebrated for his sharp mind and strategic brilliance, recently took on a different kind of challenge- cooking dosa. In a lighthearted moment captured on social media, his coach, Ramachandran Ramesh, shared a picture of the young grandmaster attempting to prepare the iconic South Indian dish for the first time.

In the now-viral post on X, Ramesh humorously reflected on his student's culinary debut. "First time R Praggnanandhaa is learning to make dosa at my cost. To be honest, he got better with each attempt," he wrote, highlighting the grandmaster's steady improvement. Adding a playful touch, he ended the post with a Tamil phrase: "Rendu dosa suda suda parcel," meaning "Two hot dosas for takeaway."

Check out the post here:

First time @rpraggnachess learning to make Dosa at my cost. To be honest he got better with each attempt! Rendu dosa suda suda parcel! pic.twitter.com/3QK7mKjUvW — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) March 29, 2025

The internet was impressed with Praggnanandhaa's cooking skills.

A user wrote, "Not surprised. Expecting Aravindh to win Masterchef India at some point too."

Another user wrote, "Pragg can now start thinking about starting his dosa chain globally Pragg Dosa and Vada LLC with headquarters in Chennai and branches in Norway and Los Angeles."

"Gurudakshina," the third user wrote.

Earlier this year, Praggnanandhaa grabbed headlines with his victory at the Tata Steel Masters 2025. The young grandmaster secured a historic win in a tense tiebreak match against World Champion D Gukesh in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands. His triumph made him the first Indian to claim the title since Viswanathan Anand in 2006.