Cher Shares Picture Of New Year Celebration With Boyfriend Alexander Edwards

American singer Cher shared a selfie of herself with boyfriend Alexander Edwards kissing her on New Year's Eve. "Happy New Year, Daddy," she captioned the photo on Twitter.

Cher can be seen smiling as the music executive planted a kiss on her cheek. Since being shared, her post has received 6.1 million views and over 58,000 likes.

Happy New Year

Daddy pic.twitter.com/hkJLAlsPqU — Cher (@cher) January 1, 2023

"HAPPINESS LOOKS GOOD ON YOU," commented a user.

A second added, "What !! This photo is sooooo cute I just woke up, and when I wake up I'm emotional aha, it's wonderful to see you happy, I wish you all the happiness in the world ."

"Happy new year Cher! You look fantastic and I'm so happy for you finding love, especially at this difficult time for you," added a third person.

The 76-year-old also displayed her new diamond ring in the photo, which had recently generated engagement rumours after the singer shared it on social media on Christmas. She captioned the image: 'THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER,A.E'

Mr Edwards was holding the box with two fingers that had black painted nails with lime green flames on them. Cher's fans immediately began asking about the significance of the ring and whether a wedding was on the cards. She later issued a clarification saying, "I posted this cause his nails are so cool."

The Grammy winner first sparked dating rumours with Mr Edwards in November 2022 when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles. According to People, Cher confirmed their relationship, while also defending their 40-year age gap, in a now-deleted Twitter post, "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ."

In an interview with People in 2021, Cher spoke about why she has dated men younger than her in the past. "The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it."

