High-Heeled Chinese Man Struts To Fund Mother's Cancer Treatment

The internet is brimming with stories of people taking up unconventional jobs to make ends meet. Adding to this fascinating collection is a unique story from China-one that is bound to surprise many, as it remains relatively unheard of.

According to the South China Morning Post, a young live streamer in China has attracted 800,000 followers on a major social media platform by wearing high heels and strutting his stuff like a runway model to sell oranges in his village.

The money he has raised from his eye-catching online videos helps pay for his mother's cancer treatment. Since 2022, Cheng Zhongkun, 25, who uses the online handle @mingmokun, which means "supermodel kun," has been posting videos of himself in high heels having fun with fellow villagers in his hometown of Qingji in southwestern China's Chongqing municipality.

Cheng, a graduate of Chengdu Sport University in Sichuan province, challenges societal norms and confidently embraces his feminine side in his videos.

From a young age, Cheng had to shoulder household responsibilities due to unavoidable circumstances. Despite facing bullying from schoolmates for his preference to play with girls, he remained steadfast in pursuing his passion for dance classes.

Cheng said the elderly people in his village helped him by respecting his style and admiring his beauty.

"The Qingji villagers never judged me; they only praised me. They made me comfortable about being myself," he told SCMP.

Cheng's mother said she had no issue with her son wearing high heels, and his father even said he liked wearing the footwear more than his son.

During one live stream, Cheng senior also said that besides his daughter, he considers he has two more children because his son is "both a boy and a girl.".

Both father and son describe Cheng's mother as the "most manly person in the family."