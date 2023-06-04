Chef Vikas Khanna Shares AI Image Of Mona Lisa Eating Indian Food. See Post

The now-viral post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

Undoubtedly, artificial intelligence (AI) softwares are a hit on social media and many people are using the tools to come up with fascinating results. AI has become so advanced that people can generate all sorts of images without putting a lot of effort into it, sometimes imagining how things would look hypothetically. The tool is not only being used by artists but also by the general public and we can simply say that we are living in the world of AI. Recently, celebrity chef Vikas Khanna shared an AI-generated image of Mona Lisa enjoying an Indian meal and the internet cannot get enough of it.

Chef Vikas Khanna took to Twitter to share the same. In the picture, Mona Lisa, with her typical expressions, seems to be seated at a table with several dishes and a drink. Not only this, she is also seen dressed in Indian attire.

Ok I did this with AI.

Mona Lisa enjoying Indian Food. 😜 pic.twitter.com/sCCUZT5K9Z — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 3, 2023

The now-viral post has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users. Since being shared, the post has received 11,000 views and several likes. "Ok I did this with AI. Mona Lisa enjoying Indian Food," reads the caption of the post.

"Amazing," said a user.

"Wow, this is such a creative and fun use of technology! Love seeing new ways to appreciate art and culture," added a user.

A third person added, "Indian food is so delicious, I am sure even Monalisa must have liked it."

Another person said, "This is so good."

."Looks like Monalisa enjoying the Last supper," commented another person.

"I thought so ..Biryani!!!! Hehehe," said another user.

"No Samosa, Jalebi ? Disappointed :(( lol" said a person.