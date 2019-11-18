Chanel Bag, Real Bunny: 10-Year-Old's Christmas List Has People In Splits

A 10-year-old's Christmas wish list has people in stitches.

When one dad asked her 10-year-old daughter what she wanted for Christmas, he probably wasn't expecting a 26-point list with items worth over 8,000 pounds (or Rs 7.4 lakh). That is exactly what Twitter user '@A_Johnson412' received.

The amused dad shared a picture of his daughter's Christmas wish list on microblogging website Twitter, where it has gone viral. The meticulously penned list includes everything from luxury items like an iPhone 11, the new MacBook Air and Apple Air Pods to high-fashion must-haves like a "Chanel purs" and "Gucci slided". Also on the long list are "a real bunny", "clothes for bunny" and "laundry diturgent"- presumably to wash said clothes.

According to Yahoo News, the whole list would total up to a little over 8,000 pounds, including the "4,000 dollars" that make up point 21.

"My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list," wrote her father while sharing the list. Take a look at the hilarious and adorably misspelled Christmas wish list below:

My 10 year old daughter must be out of her mind with this Christmas list 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/Qqsje79rda — @A_Johnson412 (@a_johnson412) November 13, 2019

The list has been retweeted over 23,000 times and has collected more than 1.2 lakh 'likes'. People are in stitches over the exorbitant wish list:

I would get her pink duct tape and call it a day. — jazzingitup (@jazminconcepci4) November 14, 2019

She spelled that 4,000 dollars right — Brandon (@mr_bcarter) November 14, 2019

4000 dollars and the Chanel purs is iconic — JADD 🔱 (@j4dds) November 14, 2019

LMAO sis wants essential oils 🤣I cannnnnnnotttttttttttt . Boujee pic.twitter.com/A8GL8IGW9L — mani ✨ (@emaniii___) November 14, 2019

How many items from this list would you like to own? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.