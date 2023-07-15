Proud Memes, Lighthearted Jokes Go Viral As India Celebrates Successful Launch Of Chandrayaan-3

The spacecraft will land on the lunar surface on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The momentous launch attracted millions of enthusiastic spectators who cheered on the rocket's ascent. As people witnessed the countdown followed by the take-off on their phones and television screens, they celebrated this proud moment with not only congratulatory messages but also hilarious memes.

Following the much-awaited launch, social media was abuzz with excitement and pride. While several users shared proud memes and posts, celebrating the hard work of ISRO, others shared lighthearted jokes.

Here are some of the posts that encapsulated every Indian's excitement:

#Chandrayaan3#isroindia#ISROTeam



No other movie/song would have done justice to this Amazing feeling we get whenever it is about Nation's Achievements ❤️



This is My literal feeling right now 🫶

pic.twitter.com/OddLEsHUvE — Jitesh (@Chaotic_mind99) July 14, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 that will attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon and deploy a rover to explore the lunar surface. ISRO scientists have tentatively set a target date of August 23-24 for a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module. It weighs around 3,900 kilograms. Upon landing, it will deploy rover Pragyaan to explore the lunar surface. The rover will collect data on the composition and geology of the moon, which will help scientists learn more about the history and evolution of our nearest celestial neighbour.

Notably, this landmark mission will make India the fourth country to successfully land its spacecraft on the moon.