Chandigarh Woman Turns 26-Kilometre New Year Run Into A Creative 26 On City Map

As New Year 2026 began, a woman from Chandigarh welcomed the year in a creative and meaningful way. Instead of a celebration indoors, she chose the city streets and turned her morning run into a message for the new year.

A user named Asmita shared a post on X showing a screenshot from her fitness app. The image displayed a carefully planned running route spread across several sectors of Chandigarh. The route was designed in such a way that it formed the number 26 on the city map, symbolising the arrival of 2026. She described it as the longest New Year run she had completed so far.

The run began near RBI Park and passed through various parts of the city. In total, Asmita covered a distance of 26.26 kilometers. The shape of a 26 was clearly visible on the map, reflecting the hard work and thought behind the run.

Asmita explained that this run was part of a tradition she hopes to continue. She said that to welcome the New Year and keep her tradition alive, she ran 26 kilometers on the streets of Chandigarh, forming a 26.

Ran 26 km & drew the letters 26 in the beautiful city of Chandigarh :) Keeping the tradition alive, Happy New Year twt gang! pic.twitter.com/GmxMywBhch — Asmita (@asmitaakamboj) January 1, 2026

Social Media Reaction

This run wasn't just about covering a long distance, but also required precision. Marking the city map required good planning, consistent speed, and a clear understanding of the roads. Chandigarh's well-organised layout made this unique plan possible, which was noticed and appreciated by many social media users.

One user commented, "coolest way to start 2026."

Another user noted, "Wow! The road map looks so good."