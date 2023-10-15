Chandigarh Family Orders 70 Units Of Biryani During India Vs Pakistan Match, Internet Reacts

A user had ordered 62 biryanis during India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Pakistan have a long-standing rivalry in cricket, with both teams having a strong history of competitive matches. Whenever these Asian giants face off for a cricket match, it turns out to be an enthralling affair, especially for cricket enthusiasts. The same took place yesterday during the ODI World Cup 2-23 match when the hosts India faced their arch rivals in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India emerged victorious and took all wickets of Pakistan in 191 runs. India chased 192 runs and won by 7 wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led team provided India with their 8th World Cup victory against Pakistan on Saturday. Amid this craze, several people ordered various food items while watching this nail-biting match. And now, online food delivery application, Swiggy, took to social media platforms and informed users that one family ordered 70 biryanis in one go and the post has garnered a variety of reactions from social media users.

"70 biryanis ordered by a household in Chandigarh in one-go, seems they already know who's winning. #INDvsPAK," the food-delivery app wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

70 biryanis ordered by a household in chandigarh in one-go, seems they already know who's winning 👀 #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/2qQpIj5nhu — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 14, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 94,000 views and a thousand likes.

"This is called marketing strategy ," a user said.

Another person added, "86 Vadapav Ordered by me, arrived very instantly... Thanks, Swiggy."

"Party mode on," commented a user.

"Hahahaha...Jeetega bhai Jeetega...India Jeetega!" remarked a person.

A month ago, a Swiggy user ordered 62 units of Biryani during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match which was held in Sri Lanka. "someone from bengaluru just ordered 62 units of biryanis?? who are you? where exactly are you? are you hosting a #INDvsPAK match watch-party?? can i come?" Swiggy said.

Meanwhile, as India defeated Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023, PM Narendra Modi congratulated them for their historic win. "I congratulate Team India on this historic victory," PM Modi said during his keynote speech at 141st IOC Session at NMACC, Mumbai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also attending the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, later tweeted, "You all have shown how much pride seamless teamwork with a common goal can achieve for our nation. My best wishes on your unrelenting march toward winning the World Cup 2023. #ICCCricketWorldCup23."