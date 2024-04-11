CEO's 6-Year-Old Daughter Gives One Star Review To Etihad, Company Reacts

"Kids speak the truth. That truth is brutal sometimes," commented a person.

Mark Ross-Smith, CEO of a Singapore-based company recently took to social media and shared his six-year-old daughter's review of the business class of Etihad Airways. The little one gave an unbiased assessment of her flight experience, giving the major airlines a score of just one out of ten due to what she described as an important flaw.

"Etihad sent a survey to my 6-year-old daughter about her recent flight experience in business class. I let my daughter answer the survey without any influence. It was a bloodbath," he wrote on X.

Sharing the feedback, he said that his daughter considered the flight to be "bad" because her school friends were not on it. "Kids meal was not good, because it lacked chocolate. Hot towel service was not offered to kids. Biz + economy kids packs, identical... she wanted more. Videos didn't start until we take off, ie: IFE on Etihad doesn't start until airborne. No pyjamas," the six-year-old wrote, as per the post.

He said that the child gave the airline "1 out of 10" when asked about if she would "recommend Etihad to friends and family." Revealing the reason, he said, "All because Emirates crew gave her chocolates while Etihad did not."

In another post, Mr Smith added, "CC @etihad , my daughter likes chocolate... I'm Platinum, and we're flying again this Friday.... wow her and I promise you'll win the internet."

Etihad Airways took note of this and said that she is "cute". They wrote, "Hope we can get a 5-star review next time if we do a roll call: 'Calling all school buddies, please report to Etihad's boarding gate for a reunion in the sky and get lots of chocolate!' Please share your booking reference via direct message."

She is cute :) Hope we can get a 5-star review next time if we do a roll call: "Calling all school buddies, please report to Etihad's boarding gate for a reunion in the sky and get lots of chocolate!" 🛫😄 Please share your booking reference via direct message. *Zoe — Etihad Airways (@etihad) April 11, 2024

Since being shared, his post has amassed a lot of reactions on social media.

A user wrote, "never under estimate kids, they are the future customers."

"Kids speak the truth. That truth is brutal sometimes," commented a person.

"Next time fly her Qatar Airways, she will get all of the above and much more," suggested a user.

A person said, "The underlying message is to know what your customers want. Also, don't mess with kids. They tell the truth."

An X user wrote, "10/10 for your parenting skills. Those responses are brilliant!"