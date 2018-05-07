Caught On CCTV: Two Men Pee In Elevator As Woman Tries To Block Camera

According to Shanghaiist, the incident took place on April 30 elevator in Enshi in China's Hubei province. The video captured, despite the woman's attempt at covering it, shows one of the men peeing inside the lift. Looking at him, the other man relieves himself too. Then all three of them are seen getting out of the elevator.
CommentsSome reports suggest the elevator isn't being used until it is checked for damages. One of the men caught on camera has been found.
"Find out where they live and invite people to piss in their hallway," says one Facebook user on the video. "Why does everyone pee in the elevator?" wonders another.
