Chinese Man Offers Life Savings To Any Stranger Willing To Care For His Cat

An 82-year-old man in southern China wants to leave his entire inheritance to anyone willing to care for his cat after he dies. The man, identified only by his surname Long, lives alone in Guangdong province. With no children and having lost his wife a decade ago, Mr Long found companionship in a group of stray cats he rescued during a rainy day. Of the original four, only one, a cat named Xianba, is still with him, The South China Morning Post reported.

Concerned about what will happen to the cat when he is gone, Mr Long has been actively searching for a trustworthy individual who will take in Xianba and provide her with lifelong, unconditional care.

In return, he is offering his entire estate, which includes his apartment and savings, to the person who takes her in and ensures her well-being. Speaking to Guangdong Radio and Television, Mr Long said his only condition is that the new owner "take good care" of Xianba.

China's pet market has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, with spending reaching approximately $42 billion (around Rs 3.5 lakh crore) in 2024, a 7.5 per cent increase from the previous year, as per Financial Times. Urban pet ownership is booming, with estimates suggesting pets will soon outnumber young children in Chinese cities. Younger generations, particularly those born in the 1990s and 2000s, are driving this trend by treating pets as family members and spending heavily on premium food, healthcare, grooming, accessories, and even funerals.

Last year, an elderly woman in Shanghai decided to leave her entire $2.8 million fortune to her pets, saying her adult children failed to visit or care for her in old age.

The woman reportedly changed her will after years of being neglected by her children, even during times of illness. She said her cats and dogs provided her with constant companionship and emotional comfort.