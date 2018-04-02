He Was Stretching Inside Elevator And The Doors Came Crashing Down. Watch

Surveillance video from Xinzheng city, Henan province shows a child entering an elevator with a girl. As the doors close behind them, the young boy decides to stretch a little - because why not?
Placing his hands on an elevator wall and one foot on a door, he pushes hard. Shockingly, within seconds, the elevator doors collapse.
Presumably stunned by the outcome, the boy is seen pressing emergency buttons on the elevator's control panel.
CommentsShanghaiist quotes KNews. But social media begged to differ as many blamed the parents.
In a similar display of recklessness, a boy in China found himself trapped inside an elevator after peeing on the control panel. Caught on the elevator's surveillance camera, the boy urinated on the buttons for no apparent reason but was served a dose of instant karma when the doors malfunctioned and closed on him. Seconds later, the elevators plunged into pitch darkness. The child was eventually rescued and his parents were blamed by netizens for his careless and "bratty" behaviour.
