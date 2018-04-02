He Was Stretching Inside Elevator And The Doors Came Crashing Down. Watch The boy's mother refused to pay up

Surveillance video from Xinzheng city, Henan province shows a child entering an elevator with a girl. As the doors close behind them, the young boy decides to stretch a little - because why not?



Placing his hands on an elevator wall and one foot on a door, he pushes hard. Shockingly, within seconds, the elevator doors collapse.



Presumably stunned by the outcome, the boy is seen pressing emergency buttons on the elevator's control panel.







Following the damage to building property, the management asked the errant boy's mother to pay up. But instead of shelling out money, she insisted that the manager should be thankful to her son for exposing a flaw in the elevator's doors and preventing a potential accident in future,



In a similar display of recklessness, a



