Caught On Camera: Massive Landslide Sweeps Cars Away

A powerful landslide swept away parked cars in China's Fujian province.

A powerful landslide was captured by CCTV cameras in Wuping, in east China's Fujian province. The terrifying video shows the force of the landslide easily sweep away a row of cars parked on a road. In the video, the landslide strikes suddenly from the left, sweeping away and burying a street full of cars. According to local reports, the incident occurred at Xiangsheng Road on Thursday.

Captured by surveillance cameras, the video has now gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

According to People's Daily China, local emergency services reacted quickly and took control of the situation. Search and rescue missions were carried out after the landslide to minimise its effect. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Watch the landslide video below:

The landslide is being attributed to heavy rainfall in the area.