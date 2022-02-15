Caught On Camera: Delivery Driver Steals Jewellery From Shop

A DoorDash delivery driver was filmed stealing a piece of jewellery

This delivery driver would likely have gotten away with stealing jewellery from a shop - if not for the damning evidence provided by CCTV cameras installed at the establishment. Footage from Aloha Lash Girl, a beauty salon and small business located in Pismo Beach, California, shows the moment a DoorDash delivery driver walked in to deliver an order - and walked out with a piece of jewellery that did not belong to her. The video was shared by business owner Meleana Soderquist on the Aloha Lash Girl TikTok account, where it went viral with tens of thousands of views.

In the video, the delivery driver - wearing a grey shirt and no mask - was seen walking in with Ms Soderquist's order in hand. After handing the order over and exchanging pleasantries, she stopped to browse the items on display. A few moments later, as the noticed no employees in the vicinity, the DoorDash driver quietly pocketed a piece of jewellery that was kept on display. According to Daily Dot, she stole a necklace from the business.

"When my DoorDash delivery driver arrived at my place of business she did not wear a mask or shoes, she had a cat walking around her car, and on her way out, she stole jewellery from my shop," Ms Soderquist was quoted as saying by ViralHog.

When sharing the footage on TikTok, she added that the delivery driver's name was Carson. A DoorDash spokesperson said the driver's account had been deactivated.

"The safety of our community is paramount. This behavior is unacceptable and clearly against our policies, and we have deactivated the Dasher involved. We reached out to the customer to offer our support and will assist law enforcement with any investigation into this incident," the DoorDash spokesperson told Daily Dot in a statement.