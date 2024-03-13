Caught On Camera: 22 Lions Unleash Hunting Fury On Herd Of Impala

The video was captured at Matusadona National Park in Zimbabwe. (Image: YouTube)

A Zimbabwean family on vacation witnessed a fierce lion hunt targeting a herd of impala at Matusadona National Park. The intense encounter, captured on video by Simeone Lategan, has been uploaded to Latest Sightings' YouTube channel, offering a rare glimpse into the power and precision of lion hunting tactics.

The video showcases the ensuing chaos as the startled impalas attempt to escape the approaching predators. Despite their agility, the lions manage to successfully take down one unlucky antelope.







While celebrating her father's 70th birthday on a houseboat on Lake Kariba, Mr Lategan documented the 22 lions dividing their forces to flank a large herd of impalas.

Describing the event, Mr Simeone recounted, "During our boat safari, we witnessed buffaloes and elephants, which was truly awe-inspiring. However, as we were returning to the main boat, we observed movement and activity on Fothergill Island, approximately 500 meters away. Initially resembling lions from a distance, it became clear as we approached: there were 22 lions in the midst of hunting down impalas".

"The lions were all split up, with half surrounding the herd while the others sat in ambush close to the water's edge; this resulted in chaos. The herd began scattering and running in all directions. Some of the impalas came within inches of being caught, while others managed to make a safe escape," he added.