Cat Tries To Stop Goal While Watching A Football Match, Video Is Viral

The cat can be seen trying to stop a goal.

Cats are mischievous, playful, and like to interact with people. Cats enjoy playing with toys, and those that do not venture outdoors frequently engage in different activities.

A recent video of a cat watching TV with its owner is going viral on the internet. The cat is closely watching a football match while sitting next to the TV.

The unique thing about the video is that the cat is trying to stop the ball with her paws so many times that the owner and other people present in the room burst into laughter.

The video has received more than 4 million views and over 3 lakh likes on the Instagram page, with many people commenting on it.

"This is the kind of goalie a winning team needs," commented one user.

"All the laughs will be gone when the kitten is grown and knocks over that television. Cute kitten, but train it now or be sorry," wrote another user.

"Fantastic. I could watch this over and over again!" commented a third user.