Cat Found Abandoned In A Sealed Bag In England Park

The cost of living crisis is having an impact on the number of abandoned and neglected animals

A distressed cat was found dumped in a zipped-up laundry bag, the feline was found at a park in Dane Park Nature Reserve, in Hull, East Yorkshire, England. A dog walker heard meowing cries coming from a sealed bag. The woman rushed the poor feline to the RSPCA, Doncaster Free Press reported.

The cat is now in the care of the staff at the Doncaster, Rotherham and District animal centre branch in Bawtry, South Yorkshire.

A spokesperson for the animal charity told Metro.uk, "A young cat was rescued by a caring member of the public who heard distressed cries coming from inside a zipped-up laundry bag abandoned at a park in Hull."

The woman who saved the cat was out on an early morning walk with her dog at the park on January 26 when she noticed the bag moving and went to investigate.

The spokesperson added, "To her shock, she found a frightened male grey and white tabby cat inside, desperately pacing from side to side in a bid to get out." Adding, "Concerned for his welfare, she picked the bag up and took the cat in her car to the charity's animal centre."

The three-year-old cat was left stressed and nervous after it got abandoned.

The spokesperson said that the cat is making progress and the staff are confident that Dougie will come around before they find a loving him for the feline.

"The RSPCA believes the cost of living crisis is having an impact on the number of abandoned and neglected animals being seen by its officers," the Metro reported.

The animal rescue officer, Gary Cotton told Metro that they think the cat was abandoned in the park deliberately.

He added, "And had it not been for his meowing, and the kind actions of the lady who stopped, we might be looking at a different outcome. It must have been a very frightening and bewildering experience for him, and it's just very sad to see a cat - who was presumably once a much-loved pet - being left in circumstances like this. With the increase in pet ownership and the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people's finances, we're seeing an increase in rescued animals coming into our care at a time when rehoming has slowed."

Featured Video Of The Day Watch: When NDTV Questioned Pervez Musharraf On Pak Terrorism (Aired 2003)