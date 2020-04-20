Car Hits Roundabout, Flies Through Air In Horrifying Footage

A horrifying video shows a car launching into the air after hitting a roundabout.

A dramatic video has captured the moment a car soared through the air after hitting a roundabout in Poland. Horrifying footage released by Polish authorities shows the silver Suzuki Swift launching into the air after smashing into the roundabout. In the video which has gone viral on social media with over a million views, the car is seen driving on an empty road before heading straight into the roundabout.

According to the Daily Mail, the Swift cut down a tree in mid-air and narrowly missed a statue of the Pope before crashing into buildings at a cemetery in the village of Rabien. It burst into flames upon impact, and the 41-year-old driver - who has not been named - had to be cut out of the wreckage by firefighters. He remained conscious as emergency workers rescued and took him to the hospital.

The incident occurred last Sunday at around 6 pm and left the car totally destroyed. Fortunately, the driver's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Since being shared online a week ago, the video has been viewed over a million times on Facebook. It has also collected over 4,000 'shares' and hundreds of comments from horrified viewers.

Pictures shared by local authorities also reveal the extent of damage caused by the accident. The photos show the car lying completely wrecked next to the trees and walls it took down.

Police are now awaiting the results of a blood test to see if the driver was intoxicated while driving.