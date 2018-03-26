Car Accidents Left Them Wheelchair-Bound. They're Now Married "If your love is strong, anything is possible, no matter the difficulties," says Nehal,

We'll warn you before you begin reading: Nehal Thakkar and Anup Chandran's love story may leave you teary-eyed. The differently-abled couple, whose love story - ten years in the making - was revealed to the world through a 'Humans of Bombay' post on Facebook eleven months ago, had the wedding of their dreams in December last year. Speaking to NDTV, the couple revealed their story and explained how they're working together manage living independently.They say the path to true love is never easy, and for this wheelchair-bound couple, it was anything but easy.In a Humans of Bombay post, Nehal revealed how both the Mumbaikars were left seriously injured in car accidents that took place in the exact same spot just three years apart."We both sustained injuries to the spinal cord in car accidents that took place on the same street in New Bombay, and we were both in the exact same car...except our accidents took place 3 years apart!" Nehal said.She told NDTV that the two eventually met at an event held by the Mumbai-based spinal cord injury NGO, Nina Foundation."We clicked due to so many common factors in our lives," said Nehal.The two came from different backgrounds - Anup is a south Indian from Kerala and Nehal a Gujarati - and according to WedMeGood , it took them seven years to convince their families to let them marry. Their families were also worried about how the two would manage a household independently. In the end, however, the couple got their fairytale ending on December 12, 2017, when they got married at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai.Photographs of their beautiful wedding were widely-shared on social media. While the bride glowed in a Sabyasachi lehenga, the groom looked dapper in a sherwani.Though things were initially a bit difficult for the couple as they both needed assistance at times, they are now managing living independently as a couple."We are staying separately from our families and coping with all day to day activities independently and life has never been better," Nehal told NDTV. "Both our families are supportive and happy for us," she added. "If your love is strong, anything is possible, no matter the difficulties," said Nehal, and her story just proves it.Click for more trending news