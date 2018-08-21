Captain America Vs POTUS: Chris Evans' Insults To Donald Trump Are Iron Man-Worthy

Chris Evans unleashed his fury on the POTUS for his bad spelling.

Captain America isn't noted for his wit and repartee - the choice one-liners in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are reserved for Tony Stark/Iron Man - but off screen, on Twitter, Cap is repeatedly proving he can burn with the best of them. And his insults are aimed at one person. Not just any person, and certainly no Marvel supervillain - it's not H.Y.D.R.A, not Ultron, not even Thanos. The man who regularly provokes actor Chris Evans into channelling his inner Tony Stark is US President Donald Trump, who just infuriated Cap by failing to spell 'counsel' correctly in a tweet.

Now, spelling is not one of Mr Trump's talents - he has been known to unintentionally add to the English dictionary by tweeting gibberish such as 'covfefe' (we think he meant coverage but hey, don't quote us on that). In comparison, 'councel' instead of 'counsel' is relatively tame. But Chris Evans has had quite enough of 'Biff,' as he disdainfully calls POTUS on Twitter.

In a tweet posted about 17 hours ago, the Avengers star unleashed his fury on the POTUS for his bad spelling. "Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel..." wrote Mr Trump, referring to White House Counsel Don McGahn. He was rewarded with a biting tweet from Captain America, where he blasted not just Donald Trump's failure to spell but also his (lack of) reading habits.



"It's 'counsel', Biff. The word is 'counsel'" he wrote in his hilarious takedown.



It's 'counsel', Biff. The word is 'counsel'.



I was trying to comprehend how in the world a man, even as moronic as you, can misspell a word he probably reads fifty times a day. But then it dawned on me, you probably only HEAR the word.



You don't read shit.



And we all know it. https://t.co/7zZGZRZtkF - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 20, 2018



Where's that vibranium shield when Donald Trump needs it?

Chris Evans' tweet has been 'liked' a whopping 90,000 times and has collected over 15,000 'retweets', along with thousands of appreciative comments:

You are right. Again. pic.twitter.com/VyTAJ6ehuQ - Chris Evans USA (@ChrisEvans_USA) August 20, 2018

'Covfefe' might not even have been Donald Trump's worst spelling sin. Let's not forget that he once misspelled his wife Melania's name as "Melanie." Unluckily for him, Chris Evans - and several other celebrities - live for moments such as these.

Last month, Cap crowned this tweet from POTUS...

I'm very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don't want Trump! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

... with this:

Neither did we.



Also, this might be the funniest thing you've ever tweeted, Biff. https://t.co/EgF6cnWaOF - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 24, 2018

Just one month ago, the Avengers star referred to Mr Trump as a "moron, puppet and coward" for siding with Russian President Vladimir Putin over US agencies.



This moron, puppet, coward sided with Putin over our own intelligence agencies! On a world stage!! BASED ON NOTHING MORE THAN PUTIN'S WORD! Why?? Can ANYONE answer that?? What the hell is happening. Politics aside, this is 100% un-American. Where are you @GOP???? - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2018



Before that, the longtime critic of Donald Trump had called him a "meatball."



Something tells me 'separate but equal' wasn't scripted. What a meatball. https://t.co/X9nc1kWZPE - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 18, 2018



And in May, he had likened the US President to "a 6-year-old wearing a Burger King crown."



'Hereby demand' is actually hilarious. It sounds like a 6 year old wearing a Burger King crown playing make-believe. https://t.co/nENcwZYh2m - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 20, 2018



And in January he had referred to him as a "Human Centipede"



I'm beginning to think the movie Human Centipede was more prescient than it was given credit for in foreshadowing the Putin, Trump, Stephen Miller garbage train. - Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 7, 2018



In fact, the virtual bashing dates as far back as to 2016, and the Captain America vs Donald Trump war has definitely kept Twitter hooked:



Chris Evans vs Donal Trump is better than the entire Civil War movie - Lana (@volcanicatwell) November 15, 2016

Trump crushed by Captain America... https://t.co/Q6CvVjW3VG - Jon Lounds (@jonlounds) August 21, 2018

'captan america' VS 'president of america'

(chris evans VS donald trump)@batuukcbs as infinty war burda. - Erkan Balkan (@erknblknn) August 20, 2018



Which has been your favourite tweet so far? Let us know using the comments section below.