Trump Misspells Melania's Name In 'Welcome Home' Tweet, Jokes Follow

Though the tweet was promptly deleted and replaced with one that spelled Melania correctly, nothing escapes the watchful eyes of the Internet. Screenshots of the original tweet were soon floating around on Twitter.
Dude spelled his wife's name wrong pic.twitter.com/t8MZxa8iAg- Dusty (@DustinGiebel) May 19, 2018
"Melanie" soon began to trend in the US, as hundreds of jokes followed the president's tweet:
I know Donald Trump is trying to upstage the Royal Wedding, but I think it's rude that he got married to "Melanie" just five days after Melania vanished.- Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 19, 2018
I'm glad your wife Melania is back home; but which Melanie from the Spice Girls is feeling and doing well? pic.twitter.com/vvp9C2TXnl- Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) May 19, 2018
I know she's been away for 4 whole days, but I'm am pretty sure her name isn't Melanie. #MelanieTrump#RoyalWedding NOT pic.twitter.com/ZihkaHnN68- RichardNixonZombie (@RNixonZombie) May 19, 2018
A lot of jokes...
I loved how Harry opened the car door for Meghan - like Donald always does for Melanie.- Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) May 20, 2018
Thoughts and prayers going out to Melanie today.- Margo Jones (@3DTruth) May 19, 2018
Smile bigly, Melanie. pic.twitter.com/wW0iGKFp1q- Lauren Werner (@LaurenWern) May 20, 2018
Melania Trump, 48, returned to the White House after five days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where she was being treated for an unspecified kidney condition.
Though this may by far be the worst, this is definitely not the first time that Donald Trump has tweeted incorrect spellings.
In one of his first tweets as president, Trump wrote he was "honered" to serve the country.
Mr Trump's spellings are so poor, in fact, that they have led to a rise in dictionary searches for the "exact configuration" of the letters he uses after every misspelled, muddled-up tweet.
