Trump Misspells Melania's Name In 'Welcome Home' Tweet, Jokes Follow

"Melanie is feeling and doing really well," tweeted Donald Trump

Offbeat | | Updated: May 20, 2018 11:46 IST
Melania Trump, 48, spent five days at a military hospital for treatment.

US President and serial-misspeller Donald Trump has done it again. In a tweet welcoming Melania Trump home after a hospital stay for kidney treatment, Mr Trump misspelled his wife's name. "Great to have our incredible first lady back home in the White House. Melanie is feeling and doing really well. Thank you for all of your prayers and best wishes!" he tweeted.

Though the tweet was promptly deleted and replaced with one that spelled Melania correctly, nothing escapes the watchful eyes of the Internet. Screenshots of the original tweet were soon floating around on Twitter.
 
"Melanie" soon began to trend in the US, as hundreds of jokes followed the president's tweet:
 
A lot of jokes...
 
Melania Trump, 48, returned to the White House after five days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where she was being treated for an unspecified kidney condition.

Though this may by far be the worst, this is definitely not the first time that Donald Trump has tweeted incorrect spellings.

In one of his first tweets as president, Trump wrote he was "honered" to serve the country.

Everyone will remember the hype around "covfefe" when the US President, in a late night tweet, spelled "coverage" incorrectly in May last year. In September, he misspelled "heal" twice before getting it right.

Mr Trump's spellings are so poor, in fact, that they have led to a rise in dictionary searches for the "exact configuration" of the letters he uses after every misspelled, muddled-up tweet.
 

