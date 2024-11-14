'Can't Believe': Bengaluru Airport's Terminal 2 Earns Praise From Japanese Vlogger

The video has garnered more than 16 million views.

The Terminal-2 (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has added one more admirer to its long list of admirers. After being named one of the ‘World's Most Beautiful Airports' by UNESCO and earning praise from a Silicon Valley CEO, among a plethora of others, a vlogger from Japan couldn't help but fall in love with it as well. Kiki Chen, who goes by chromatic charms on Instagram, expressed her appreciation for the creativity that has gone into designing the airport.

Ms Chen shared a video on the social media platform giving a virtual tour of Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport. The clip showed event spaces, entertainment areas, Nicobar lounge and more. “With outdoor retail, event spaces, and entertainment areasIndia's best airport terminal! Everything built with bamboo even the checkin counters,” the influencer captioned the post. “Can't believe I was in the airport at India,” the text on the clip read.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 16 million views. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Was awarded most beautiful airport terminal last year.”

“As Indian I'm proud of my country and its infrastructure, history and culture,” expressed another. “We should be proud because other country people are appreciating us,” commented a third Instagrammer.

Notably, Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru Airport is constructed in collaboration with landscape architects Grant Associates and designers Abu Jani/Sandeep Khosla. It is the only Indian airport to receive the aforementioned recognition from UNESCO. The terminal is spread over an area of 2,55,661 square metres. It is built upon four foundational pillars: technological leadership, a terminal in a garden, environmental and ecological stewardship, and a celebration of Karnataka's rich heritage and culture, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said.

The T2 of KIA was also awarded the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023' by UNESCO's Prix Versailles. The Prix Versailles, established in 2015, focuses on "intelligent sustainability" as a cultural driver, acknowledging innovation, creativity, reflection of local heritage, ecological efficiency, and values of social interaction, as per BIAL.