Candidate Unable To Land Interviews After 3 Month Job Search, Shares Plight: 'I'm So Lost'

Switching jobs is never easy. The arduous process of sending CVs and anxiously waiting for calls from companies, only to be presented with a blunt rejection, can be an emotionally draining experience. A similar sentiment was recently echoed by a Reddit user, who shared their struggle to even secure an interview in three months after leaving a previous job due to harassment.

"I quit my last job because of my management. I was harassed by a colleague and the management was pressuring me to take back my complaint," the user wrote, adding that they did not receive proper support from the higher-ups.

"My day to day life had become hostile and I decided to leave the organisation. Before that organisation, I was at my prime, I was the highest contributing individual."

After taking a brief break from corporate life, the individual said they decided to get back into action, but soon the reality of the situation dawned upon them.

"It's been 3 months and no luck. Had things been like I was able to bag interviews and not crack it, then yeah its my mistake, I need to prepare well. The biggest problem is I am unable to bag any interviews. I have optimised my resume to be 100% compatible for ATS."

The individual recounted applying on every recruiting platform like LinkedIn, Monster and Indeed, but receiving no encouragement or a concrete lead. "I feel so lost, would appreciate any piece of advice," they added.

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users empathised with the individual, whilst others gave some valuable pointers to help them land the job.

"You did nothing wrong. Just keep searching and don't limit yourself to any specific industry only," said one user, while another added: "Tough without referrals. It's like we have gone back to the 80s when it was impossible to land a job without sifarish."

A third commented: "To tell you the truth, there was a lot of liquidity during COVID, and hence many people got great offers. With AI, Wars, and global economic turmoils, there's a crunch in the economy, and the liquidity that came into the market during the COVID time is getting balanced out."

A fourth said: "A manager of any sorts is in danger as recent restructuring has shown. My suggestion, pick up alternate skills. If you are savvy, pick up a product certificate and join as PM. The pay might suck at first, but in time, it will be like a career change."