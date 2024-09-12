Bengaluru's Big Offer Vs Canadian Citizenship: 26-Year-Old Techie Faces Tough Choice

A 26-year-old Indian tech professional currently living in Canada is grappling with a tough decision: to either accept a high-paying job offer in Bengaluru or continue his path to Canadian citizenship. The techie, who has been residing in Halifax since 2019, is presently earning about 85,000 CAD (approximately Rs 52 lakh) annually, including bonuses. Despite the attractive salary, he faces mounting challenges including high rent, escalating living costs, and limited healthcare access in Canada. He spends 2,300 CAD (Rs 1.42 lakh) monthly on rent and utilities, and has encountered long wait times for medical services.

The offer on the table is for a managerial role in Bengaluru with an annual salary of Rs 36 lakh plus a Rs 5 lakh bonus. The position would require him to travel to Bengaluru monthly, while he resides in Delhi. Although this role promises better immediate financial rewards, he is concerned about adapting to the work environment and the possibility of working under a different management style.

Choosing to stay in Canada would allow him to obtain citizenship in approximately 1.5 years, while relocating to India could delay this by up to 2.5 years. His decision is further complicated by personal factors, including his mother's health issues in India, which add emotional weight to his choice.

Reddit users have shared their insights on the dilemma. One suggested, "Obtain citizenship and then leave; having a passport enhances your CV and job prospects." Another advised, "Stick around until you secure citizenship before making any moves." Others recommended considering opportunities in different countries and weighing long-term benefits against immediate gains.