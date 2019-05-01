A Look At The Banknote That Has Been Named The Best In The World

Canada's Viola Desmond bill has been named the best in the world.

A Canadian $10 bill has won the "Bank Note of the Year Award" for 2018 at an international competition. The International Bank Note Society (IBNS) announced that the bill, which features civil rights activist Viola Desmond, won the award for the best design, beating out 15 other banknotes from countries like Switzerland, Norway and Russia. The back of the note depicts the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Ms Desmond became the first female Canadian to be featured prominently on a banknote, reports BBC. The purple polymer bill, which was introduced in November 2018, is also the first vertically-oriented banknote issued in Canada, according to a press release by the Bank of Canada.

In 1946, Ms Desmond, a Nova Scotia businesswoman, became a symbol of resistance in Canada's early civil rights movement when she refused to leave the whites-only area of a movie theatre.

"Her court case was an inspiration for the pursuit of racial equality across Canada," says the Bank of Canada.

The runner-up bills at the Bank Note of Year Award were:

Switzerland (200 Franc human hands)

Norway (500 Kroner sailing ship)

Russia (100 Ruble soccer)

and the Solomon Islands (40 Dollar man blowing conch shell)

