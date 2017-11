Your eyes can often deceive you - and there is no clearer example of that than this dog that has the Internet puzzled. A photograph captioned 'Optical Illusion Dog' was recently uploaded to Reddit by Reddit user 'chadwalk'. It shows two dogs - one in the front, and one at the back who seems, well, odd.But don't worry. Despite speculation to the contrary, it turns out the dog is absolutely fine - simply resting in a weird position. See if you can make sense of his picture:The pic puzzled many:In the end, however, people began to figure out how to best view the picture to make sense of it:Still confused?Here's a helpful pic:Could you figure out the optical illusion yourself? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news