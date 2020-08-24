Can You Identify All The Brand Mascots And Logos In This Picture?

How many brands and their mascots can you identify?

Nothing like a fun brainteaser to make Monday more interesting - especially if it's one that takes you on a trip down memory lane. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra recently shared an image on Twitter which shows a number of brand logos and their mascots carefully assembled into one colourful scene. The picture is sure to put your knowledge of brands at test as you try to identify each of the mascots.

"#CanYouIdentify all the brands in the pic? Let's see who identifies maximum names," wrote Mr Kabra while sharing the image.

While some of the mascots are easy to spot - like the hugely popular Amul girl who can be seen cutting a cake in this picture - others are more difficult. How many can you find and identify? Take a look at the picture below and test your knowledge:

#EveningQuiz - #CanYouIdentify all the brands in the pic?

Let's see who identifies maximum names. pic.twitter.com/VwI6CNvNZB — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 23, 2020

Since being shared last evening, the image has collected hundreds of 'likes' and comments on the microblogging platform. Take a look at some of the responses below:

More are there. — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 23, 2020

????

Or bhi hain..See. — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 23, 2020

While many tried to identify the brands, others went down memory lane after looking at the picture. "All these are 90's kids advertisements," wrote one person, while another said, "So many childhood brands."

The image was originally shared by delivery services company Dunzo on the occasion of Friendship Day. Dunzo also shared close-ups from the pic to help identify brand mascots and logos better. Keep swiping on the Instagram post to see all of them:

How many were you able to identify? Let us know using the comments section.